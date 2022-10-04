BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 63,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 160,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

