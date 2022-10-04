Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.64.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

