GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

