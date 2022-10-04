Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

COST stock opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

