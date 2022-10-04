Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 813 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

