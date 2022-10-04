Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $717,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 363,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 776,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

