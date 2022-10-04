Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,766 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.