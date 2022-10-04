Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $957,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

