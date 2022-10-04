Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 454,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 200,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

