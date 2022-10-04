Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.92 and a 200 day moving average of $309.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

