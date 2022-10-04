Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average of $359.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

