Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

