Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.07. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

