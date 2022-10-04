Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

