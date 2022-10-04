First Bank & Trust Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FAF opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

