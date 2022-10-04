FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

