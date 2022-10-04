American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

