Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average of $252.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

