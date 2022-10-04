Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.