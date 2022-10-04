Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $53,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

