Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

