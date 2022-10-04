The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.76. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

