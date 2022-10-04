Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 851 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

