Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

