Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.40 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

