Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 876,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

