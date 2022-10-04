Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

