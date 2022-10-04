Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

