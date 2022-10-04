Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.