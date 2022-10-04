Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

