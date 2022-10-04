Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 86 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,904,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Get Rating

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

