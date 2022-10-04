Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,068,441 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,441 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $151,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

