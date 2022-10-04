Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.