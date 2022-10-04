iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,175,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 868,064 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 803,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,099,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,925,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.