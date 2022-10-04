Savant Capital LLC Purchases 395 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

PNC opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

