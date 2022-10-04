Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

