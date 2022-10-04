Davis Rea LTD. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

