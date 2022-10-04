Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

