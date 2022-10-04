First Bank & Trust Has $291,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

