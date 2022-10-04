Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 529,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $58,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

