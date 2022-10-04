Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

