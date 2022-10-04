Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

