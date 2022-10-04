Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

