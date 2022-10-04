Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

