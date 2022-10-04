Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $468,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

