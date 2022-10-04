Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,174 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 3.7 %

T stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.