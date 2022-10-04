Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

