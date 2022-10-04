First Bank & Trust Has $328,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $265.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

