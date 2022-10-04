First Bank & Trust Acquires 19,019 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

