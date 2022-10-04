GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 226,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

